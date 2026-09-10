Coal demand to rise 1.2% to 8.94 bln metric tons in 2026 amid conflict — IEA

PARIS, September 10. /TASS/. A sharp rise in natural gas prices resulting from the Middle East conflict and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is driving up global demand for coal, according to a report on the coal sector by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Global demand for the combustible solid fuel, which had been expected to decline slightly year on year, is now forecast to rise by 1.2% in 2026, reaching a record 8.94 bln metric tons.

The situation could change again in 2027, according to experts' forecasts. Much will depend on whether shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which carries a significant share of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments, resumes. However, if this waterway remains largely closed to LNG shipments, coal demand could rise further.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, on the night of July 8, the United States resumed large-scale strikes on Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements reached regarding the Strait of Hormuz. Around 25% of global oil trade and about 20% of LNG trade passes through the strait. The US administration subsequently effectively signaled an end to the use of large-scale military force against Iran and a shift toward attempting to economically strangle the country through sanctions.