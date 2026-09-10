Russia's international reserves fall by $20.7 bln over week to $753.5 bln — Central Bank

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russia's international reserves stood at $753.5 bln as of September 4, 2026, down $20.7 bln over the week, according to materials from the Bank of Russia.

"International reserves stood at $753.5 bln as of the end of the day on September 4, 2026, having decreased by $20.7 bln, or 2.7%, over the week, mainly due to negative revaluation," the regulator said.

As of August 28, reserves totaled $774.2 bln.

International reserves are highly liquid foreign assets held by the Bank of Russia and the Russian government and consist of foreign currency funds, special drawing rights, the reserve position in the IMF and monetary gold. Western countries imposed sanctions on the Bank of Russia following the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. In addition to freezing Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves, they banned all transactions related to the management of the Central Bank's reserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization or body acting on behalf of or at the direction of the Central Bank.