Putin, Modi to visit INNOPROM exhibition in India together — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inspect the industrial achievements of Russia and India at the INNOPROM exhibition on September 11, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"Following their bilateral talks the Russian President and the Prime Minister will visit the INNOPROM exhibition together. It is located in a separate pavilion at the Bharat Mandapam exhibition and convention center," Ushakov said.

He noted that the large-scale exhibition was organized by the industry and trade ministries of both nations.

"It will showcase the achievements of Russian and Indian companies in various fields. This is a truly important joint event that will undoubtedly provide fresh impetus to trade and economic cooperation between the two countries," the Russian leader's aide said.

Ushakov noted that First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov would represent the Russian section at the exhibition, with numerous other members of the Russian government also in attendance. "As I mentioned, Manturov will lead our exhibition and guide the leaders through it. He also chairs the Russian side of the Intergovernmental Commission and is deeply involved," Ushakov said.