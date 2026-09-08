Russia-China sea freight up 19.2% in first half of 2026

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The volume of freight transported by sea between Russian and Chinese ports increased by 19.2% in the first half of 2026 to 109.2 mln metric tons, the Russian Transport Ministry said.

"The volume of freight transported by sea between the two countries' ports increased by 4.3% in 2025 to 196.75 mln metric tons. In the first half of 2026, 109.5 mln metric tons were transported, up 19.2% from the same period last year," the statement said.

The Transport Ministry added that the sides noted the high level of cooperation in carrying out state port control procedures.