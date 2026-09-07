Over 90% of armaments contracted in 2026 combat-tested — Rosoboronexport

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. More than 90% of the armament samples contracted by Russia’s arms exporter Rosoboronexport this year have been used in combat, CEO of Rosoboronexport, Deputy Chairman of Soyuzmash (the Union of Russian Machine Builders) Alexander Mikheyev told TASS ahead of the El Alamein International Airshow 2026 in Egypt.

"More than 90% of armaments contracted by Rosoboronexport in 2026 were deployed in combat against modern weapons and military equipment from Western manufacturers. The performance demonstrated in real-world conditions significantly influenced the customers’ final decisions to sign contracts," he said.

The El Alamein International Airshow 2026 will take place at El Alamein International Airport in Egypt from September 8 to 10.