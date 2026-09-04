Russian underground gas storage facilities already 90% full — Gazprom CEO

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian underground gas storage facilities are already 90% full ahead of winter, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said at a meeting ahead of Russia's Oil and Gas Industry Workers’ Day.

"Russian underground storage facilities are now already filled to 90% of the target volume. By the start of the heating season, as is customary, they will of course be full. Both our Russian consumers and, I would like to note, our Belarusian friends can feel completely confident about the coming winter," he said.

Miller noted that Gazprom will bring its operational gas reserves in underground storage facilities to 73.296 bln cubic meters this year, setting a new all-time record for Russia's gas industry.

"Both our Russian consumers and, I would like to note, our Belarusian friends can feel completely confident about the coming winter. They have nothing to fear from any cold weather," the Gazprom CEO stressed.