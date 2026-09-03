Russian presidential envoy names countries with largest EEF delegations

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. China, Indonesia, Japan, Vietnam, South Korea, India and Myanmar have sent the largest delegations to the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) this year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev said.

"The largest delegations are from China, Indonesia, Japan, Vietnam, South Korea, India and Myanmar," he told reporters at a briefing.

"Representatives from 17 unfriendly countries are also taking part in the forum," Trutnev said without naming those nations.

"More than 7,000 delegates from 78 countries, including Russia, have so far participated in the forum," he added.