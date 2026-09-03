EAEU free trade deals with Indonesia, UAE to take effect very soon

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Free trade agreements between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates will take effect in the very near future, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We signed [an agreement] with the UAE. We signed one with Indonesia, and it will also take effect in the very near future," he said.

Overchuk also noted that several rounds of talks have been held with India on concluding an agreement. "We have already gone through the text of the agreement. The work is progressing quite well, but we need to wait for the outcome," he added.

"Pakistan is a very large and important economy that also has a large consumer base. The Eurasian Economic Commission has held consultations with Pakistan on a free trade agreement. We are open to developing this further," Overchuk said.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.