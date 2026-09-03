Work on contract to build NPP in Vietnam in full swing — Rosatom

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Work on the contract to build and operate Vietnam's first nuclear power plant, Ninh Thuan 1, is in full swing, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told reporters at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Work is in full swing on the contract and on reaching legally binding agreements on the timeline and configuration of the project," Likhachev said.

According to him, the Generation III+ VVER-1200 reactor has been selected for the project. "At the same time, we are carrying out survey work on the research reactor," Likhachev added.

In December 2024, Vietnam's National Assembly decided to restart the Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power plant project, which had been suspended in 2016. Under an intergovernmental agreement signed during the Vietnamese prime minister's visit to Russia in March of this year, the Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power plant will be built using advanced Russian technologies and financed through a targeted Russian loan.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.