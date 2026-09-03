Rosatom signs contract to build Balkhash NPP in Kazakhstan at EEF

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russia's Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation and Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Plants signed a contract at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) to build the two-unit Balkhash Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) with a total generating capacity of 2,400 MW.

"The document signed today marks a new stage in our cooperation with Kazakhstan. In the near future, Rosatom will carry out design work and establish an international consortium of equipment suppliers. At every stage of the project, we will remain firmly focused on our main objective: to build and commission power units that meet the strictest international safety and efficiency requirements. We are confident that Russian nuclear technologies will provide a reliable foundation for the Republic of Kazakhstan's energy independence and sustainable development," Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said.

On June 14, 2025, Rosatom was selected to lead the international consortium that will build Kazakhstan's first high-capacity nuclear power plant. In June 2025, at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Rosatom and Kazakhstan's Atomic Energy Agency approved an indicative roadmap for the nuclear power plant construction project.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.