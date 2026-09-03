Economic crime damage in Russia nearly doubles in 1H 2026 to $3.76 bln

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Damage from economic crimes in Russia nearly doubled year-on-year in the first half of 2026 to 328 bln rubles ($3.76 bln), an amount comparable to the budget of a Russian region, Prosecutor General Alexander Gutsan said during a session at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Let's look at the first half of this year: damage [from] crimes committed in the economic sphere amounted to 328 bln rubles. In the first half of last [year], it was 126 bln. Do you see how sharply it has increased, practically doubling? 328 bln rubles is practically the budget of one of the regions," he said.

The prosecutor general added that the trend in compensation for damages had also changed. In the first half of 2025, nearly 40% of the damage caused by crimes was recovered, compared with 8% in the same period of 2026. According to Gutsan, it is necessary to assess how the reduction in regulatory and supervisory activity affected these figures.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.