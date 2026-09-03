Russia, China plan to expand list of joint investment projects

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russia and China plan to expand the list of joint investment projects, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said at a meeting of the Russian-Chinese Intergovernmental Commission on Investment Cooperation on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We aim to further expand the list of investment initiatives. Six new projects have been added to the commission's portfolio this year. They involve the production of refractory materials, food additives and components, the creation of chemical complexes, as well as the extraction and processing of iron ore," he said.

The commission's updated project portfolio includes 65 major and 26 prospective projects worth a total of around $240 bln. More than half of them are already at the implementation stage, Manturov added.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.