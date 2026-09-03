Unique niobium, tantalum-bearing ores mined only in Russia — ministry

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Unique synnyrite and loparite ores, the latter being a source of niobium and tantalum, are mined only in Russia's Murmansk Region, Deputy Natural Resources Minister Dmitry Tetenkin said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"In addition to traditional and widely known minerals, we have unique ones. For example, synnyrite and loparite ores. The latter are a source of niobium and tantalum. They are mined only in Russia, at the Lovozero deposit in the Murmansk Region," he said.

The deputy minister also noted that Russia's subsoil contains 236 types of minerals.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.