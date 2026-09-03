Indonesian president describes Russia as his country’s important partner

TOKYO, September 3. /TASS/. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto described Russia as his country’s important partner during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok.

"Indonesia and Russia have very profound and important historical ties that have lasted for more than five decades," he said, adding that Moscow was "an important partner" for Jakarta.

"We take pride and joy in the fact that our relations have reached the level of strategic partnership last year," the Indonesian leader added.