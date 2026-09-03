Russia sees no decline in trade with Iran despite situation around country — Overchuk

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russia has recorded no decline in trade with Iran amid developments in and around the Islamic Republic thanks to the free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Iran, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"One of our major achievements was the agreement with Iran coming into force last year. We are also extending the North-South [corridor] there. Despite what is happening in and around Iran today, this agreement allows us to maintain trade volumes. In other words, against the backdrop of everything that is happening, we are seeing no decline in trade volumes," he said.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.