Belgium realizes EU plans to rob it as well as Russia — Grushko

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Belgium understands that the European Union plans to rob not only Russia but Belgium itself by moving Russian assets out of Belgian jurisdiction, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters in response to a TASS question.

"We see that today Belgium, where Euroclear is located (the Belgian depository holding around 180 bln euros in frozen Russian assets - TASS), understands that it is not only Russia that is being robbed, but Belgium as well," the diplomat said.

Grushko described plans to use Russian assets as robbery. "How can you comment on theft? It is theft and robbery. Lawlessness. That's all," the deputy minister said.