Gazprom CEO describes Europe’s gas reserves by saying 'winter will come'

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller briefly commented on the situation with Europe’s gas reserves to TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Winter will come to Europe," he said with a subtle smile when asked whether Europe had sufficient fuel for the upcoming winter season.

According to TASS calculations based on data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), gas inventories in European underground storage facilities (UGS) are at their lowest level since records began in 2011, posing a risk to gas supplies in the region.

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of this year’s EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is its general information partner.