Russia's EV, hybrid output may rise 1.5-2-fold in 2026 — Manturov

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Production of electric vehicles and hybrids in Russia may increase 1.5-2-fold this year to 25,000-30,000 units, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We expect production of these vehicles at our facilities to total around 25,000-30,000 units by the end of the year, roughly 1.5-2 times as many as in 2025," he said.

Looking ahead, the new automotive industry development strategy through 2035 envisages electric vehicles and hybrids accounting for a quarter of passenger vehicle production, the first deputy prime minister noted.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.