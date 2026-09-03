EV, hybrid sales in Russia nearly double to 83,000 in first eight months — Manturov

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Sales of electric vehicles and hybrids in Russia nearly doubled in January-August 2026, reaching 83,000 units, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Sales of new electric vehicles and hybrids in Russia exceeded 83,000 units in the first eight months of this year, nearly twice as many as in the same period last year," he said.

Russian models are also gaining an increasingly strong foothold in the market, Manturov noted. Their share of the segment exceeded 27% in January-August, rising by 15.5 percentage points.

The first deputy prime minister earlier said that overall sales of new vehicles in Russia increased by 7% in the first eight months of this year, exceeding 940,000 units.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.