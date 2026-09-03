New car sales in Russia rise 7% in first eight months — Manturov

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Sales of new cars in Russia increased by 7% in the first eight months of 2026, exceeding 940,000 vehicles, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). According to him, the auto market is gradually recovering.

"More than 940,000 new vehicles were sold in the country in January-August 2026, up 7% from the same period last year," Manturov said.

Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov earlier told TASS that Russian-made cars continue to increase their share of the domestic market while also reinforcing its recovery trend.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.