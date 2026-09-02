Russia sees China as key partner in peaceful nuclear energy — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Moscow is Beijing's key partner in the field of peaceful nuclear energy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Moscow is Beijing's key partner in the peaceful use of nuclear energy," the president noted.

The head of state added that Ding Xuexiang co-chairs two intergovernmental commissions on investment and energy cooperation under the mechanism of regular meetings between the Russian and Chinese heads of government, where a wide range of bilateral interaction issues are being addressed.

"That is, the key issues of our cooperation are practically in your hands. I know that on the sidelines of our forum, you will hold regular meetings with your Russian counterpart, [First Deputy Prime Minister Denis] Manturov, and another colleague, Mr. [Alexander] Novak, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian government. You will also take part in the 8th Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum," Putin said.

The Russian leader expressed confidence that the joint search for optimal paths for the further development of economic cooperation will be productive and will serve to strengthen friendly Russia-China relations.

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of the 2026 forum is "The Far East – Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.