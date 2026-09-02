VTB launches QR code payments in Indonesia, Philippines

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. VTB has launched QR code payments in Indonesia and the Philippines, VTB Deputy President and Chairman of the Management Board Georgy Gorshkov said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), according to the bank's press service.

Since January, VTB customers have made more than 1 mln QR code payments abroad totaling over 3.5 bln rubles ($40.3 mln), dozens of times more than last year. The average transaction exceeds 3,000 rubles ($35), the bank said.

"QR code payments through VTB Online are a familiar and secure way to pay for purchases and work just as reliably as they do in Russia. We will continue adding new countries so that travelers can use the payment methods they are already accustomed to while abroad," Gorshkov noted.

In Indonesia, the service operates through the national QRIS payment standard, which is accepted at more than 40 mln merchants across the country. In the Philippines, payments are available through local payment systems covering a broad network of stores, restaurants and services.

VTB previously launched QR code payments in Argentina, Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt, China, Kyrgyzstan, Thailand, Tajikistan, and other countries.