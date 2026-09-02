South Korea ready to cooperate with Russia in nuclear energy — Rosatom CEO

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. South Korea is among the countries that were compelled to impose sanctions on Russia under pressure and is ready to cooperate with Moscow in the nuclear energy sector, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev told Vesti at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We see hostility from some Western countries. <...> There are sanctions that countries have been forced to impose largely because of enormous political pressure. In my view, [South] Korea is one of those countries. <...> Incidentally, they are very interested in cooperating with us in the nuclear energy sector as well, because [South] Korea is a nuclear power with major ambitions, including in international markets. And they understand who sets the trends in those markets and, of course, want to maintain friendly relations with us," Likhachev stressed.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.