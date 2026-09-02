Up to three IPOs may take place in Russia by end-2026 — VTB

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Up to three IPOs may take place in Russia by the end of 2026, given favorable market conditions, Vitaly Sergeychuk, Deputy President and Management Board Member of VTB, told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"By the end of 2026, we expect up to three IPOs, given favorable market conditions. With a further decline in the cost of capital and a recovery in market valuations, the potential for new listings may be higher," he said.

According to him, there are approximately five companies on the market that possess a high level of technical readiness to launch an initial public offering and are considering entering the market in the near future. "These issuers are waiting for a favorable ‘window’: their market entry will depend on the state of the capital market, the level of investor demand, and the possibility of floating shares at a reasonable valuation," Sergeychuk added.

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of the 2026 forum is "The Far East – Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.