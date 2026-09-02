Russia has responses to aviation threats — minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. The Russian Transport Ministry is constantly improving its flight and airport safety requirements, with responses to all threats in place, Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin said as he commented on Vladimir Zelensky’s threats.

"We are constantly improving flight and airport safety requirements, with responses to all this in place. There are responses to all threats voiced by terrorists," he said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on Vladimir Zelensky’s "warning" to airlines regarding the danger of flying over Russia, saying that Moscow would find means to respond if the Kiev regime’s threats against civil aviation are carried out. Threats against civil aviation amount to an act of state terrorism, he stressed, adding that one does not negotiate with terrorists.

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of this year’s EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is its general information partner.