Kalashnikov to unveil upgraded Lider-11 boat at exhibition in Kazan

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group will unveil the upgraded Lider-11 (Leader-11) search and rescue boat for the first time at a security exhibition in Kazan, which will take place from September 3 to 5, the group’s press service told TASS.

"The Kalashnikov Group will present the upgraded multifunctional Lider-11 search and rescue boat of the EY-11 project for the first time at the 16th International Salon 'Integrated Security', which will be held on September 3-5, 2026, in Kazan," the company said in a statement.

The Lider-11 civilian boat is designed for patrol, search, and counter-sabotage operations, the interception of vessels violating regulations, and support for diving operations.