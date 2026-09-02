Rosatom one step away from physical startup of Akkuyu NPP

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Rosatom is one step away from the physical startup of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, CEO of the state corporation Alexey Likhachev told Vesti at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We are already carrying out the physical startup in Bangladesh, and the physical startup of Unit 7 at the Tianwan NPP in China is underway. We hope to reach the physical startup of Unit 3 at the Xudapu NPP in China by the end of the year, and we are literally one step away from beginning the physical startup of Unit 1 at the Akkuyu NPP," Likhachev said.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.