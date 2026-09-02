Russia's gold reserves to ensure global leadership for at least 30 years

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Russia's gold reserves will allow it to maintain its global leadership in this field for approximately 30 years, Deputy Head of the Federal Agency for Mineral Resources (Rosnedra) Aslambek Germakhanov said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

He noted that the country holds the world's third-largest gold reserves and ranks as the second-largest producer. "Russia’s current high-grade gold reserves amount to 17,500 tonnes. At current output rates, these reserves will ensure its leadership position for up to 30 years," Germakhanov said.

The country's resource base currently includes 18,000 tonnes of gold in the P1 and P2 categories. "If we convert this category into reserves, using conservative estimates, it's around 8,000-10,000 tonnes, which would add approximately 15 years of supply to the 30-year horizon," he noted. Tailings and man-made deposits could potentially yield another 5,000 tonnes of gold reserves in the future, the official added.

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of the 2026 forum is "The Far East -- Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.