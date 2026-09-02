Russian stock indices decline as main trading session opens on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is losing ground at the start of the main trading session, Moscow Exchange data showed. The yuan-to-ruble rate is also declining.

The MOEX and RTS indices fell by 0.8% at the opening of the main trading session, to 2,169.82 and 787.95 points, respectively, trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time showed. The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate at the opening of Moscow Exchange trading dropped by 5.25 kopecks compared to the previous close to 12.877 rubles.

By 10:16 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its decline to 2,168.35 points (-0.87%), while the RTS index stood at 787.38 points (-0.87%). Meanwhile, the yuan shed 3 kopecks to trade at 12.899 rubles.

The MOEX Index with the additional ticker (IMOEX2) slumped 1.48% at the opening of the morning trading session to 2,154.99 points, according to trading data as of 07:00 a.m. Moscow time.