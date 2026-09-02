Russia-China tourist flow grows by 17% in 2025

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Tourist traffic between Russia and China increased by 17% in 2025 to 3.3 mln trips, Russian Far East and Arctic Development Minister Alexey Chekunkov told TASS in an interview ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"We are seeing a significant acceleration in tourist exchanges between Russia and China. In 2025, mutual tourist traffic increased by 17% to 3.3 mln trips. Of these, 2.1 mln were trips by Russians to China, while another 1.1 mln were trips by Chinese tourists to Russia. Of those, 260,000 trips by Chinese citizens were to the Russian Far East," the minister said.

According to Chekunkov, the increase in tourist traffic is primarily due to the reciprocal lifting of visa requirements. "The easier it is for people to cross the border, the easier it is for them to decide to make a trip, whether for a vacation, to explore a neighboring country or for business," the minister noted.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.