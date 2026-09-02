Online sales may account for around one-third of Russian retail by 2030

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Online sales will account for around one-third of Russia's retail trade by 2030, Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Roman Chekushov said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

According to him, the country's annual e-commerce turnover totaled 13.2 trillion rubles ($152.1 bln) in 2025, accounting for 21% of retail trade. "Is that the limit? Of course not. A couple of years ago, I made a modest forecast that by 2030 online trade would account for around 33-35% of total retail trade, and I will probably stick to it for now and give the same figure. It seems to me that we are steadily moving in that direction," he said.

At the same time, Chekushov said the ministry intends to develop all forms of trade. The number of brick-and-mortar retail outlets has increased by 80,000 over the past five years, or 10% compared with 2020.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.