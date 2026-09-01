Rosatom says flow of cargo along Northern Sea Route to increase by 14% in 2026

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Rosatom expects the flow of cargo along the Northern Sea Route (NSR) to increase by 14% in 2026 compared with the previous year, and to reach 110-150 mln tons by 2035, Chief Executive Officer of the state corporation Alexey Likhachev said.

"Freight traffic along the Northern Sea Route has remained at a record level of more than 37 mln tons over the past two years. This year we expect another record as growth will total around 14% year-on-year. We have developed the target and optimistic scenarios for freight traffic growth, with projections through 2035 and 2040. The baseline scenario’s target is an increase in freight traffic to 110-150 mln tons by 2035. Under favorable macroeconomic conditions the redirection of cargo flows from the northwest could potentially increase freight traffic to 200 mln tons by 2040 provided appropriate infrastructure is available," he said in an interview with the Expert magazine.