Rosatom plans to become one of top seven maritime carriers in BRICS by 2035

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Rosatom’s logistics division plans to cover 35 countries by 2030 and become one of the top seven maritime carriers among BRICS member states by 2035, Chief Executive Officer of the state corporation Alexey Likhachev said in an interview with the Expert magazine.

"Today the logistics division on the basis of Fesco and Delo assets already operates in more than 25 countries, and we plan to expand the geography to roughly 35 countries by 2030. By 2035, we expect an over three-fold increase in the capacity of our commercial fleet, becoming one of the top seven maritime carriers among BRICS nations by 2035. Concurrently, we will expand the network of international maritime services, including the development of export-import and transit shipments along the Northern Sea Route as the maritime segment of the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor," he said.