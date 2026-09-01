Digital ruble to benefit creative industries — expert

VLADIVOSTOK, September 1. /TASS/. The development of the digital ruble will benefit the creative industries market by attracting new investors, Director of Wealth Product Sales Development at PSB Bank Maxim Bykovets said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The phased mass rollout of the digital ruble in Russia began on September 1, 2026. Starting from this date, Russians can open digital ruble wallets, make transfers and use digital rubles to pay for purchases in stores.

"I think that over time, once the market becomes more transparent, this will become a useful and straightforward instrument. Naturally, the expansion of infrastructure and the full-scale transformation that has effectively been launched along with this law will attract new potential investors to the market," he said.

At the same time, he noted that the creative industries market is highly specialized and requires considerable expertise. "I would assume that what is needed here are specialized funds that would manage portfolios of digital financial assets issued by various companies or individual creators," he explained.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with support from the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.