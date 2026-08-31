Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Monday as the MOEX and RTS indices added 0.1% to 2,136 and 786.08 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble lost 3.05 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 12.869 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices had extended gains to 1.23%, reaching 2,141.04 points and 787.93 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was up by 1.8 kopecks at 12.918 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker rose by 0.66% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) to 2,128.83 points.