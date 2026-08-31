Arkhangelsk to host Russian North's culture festival

ARKHANGELSK, August 31. /TASS/. Arkhangelsk will host in early September the Ladom da Beregom (Jointly Along Coast) Festival of the Russian North's traditional culture, the regional governor's center of Together We Are Stronger project told TASS. Classical northern crafts, songs, dances, cuisine and theater will be presented at the festival.

"On September 5 and 6, the Jointly Along Coast festival of traditional culture will be held at the Estate of Merchant Makarov in Arkhangelsk," the center said. "The two-day festival invites visitors to learn about traditional culture through music, folk practices, crafts, theater and joint creativity."

The project is supported by the Presidential Foundation for Cultural Initiatives. The event will be part of the project Jointly Along Coast Folklore Practices, which creates a space where people learn about the traditional culture of the Russian North. The tradition is not just an object of study, as it becomes part of live communication: the participants will be invited to sing, dance, practice crafts, listen to performers and master traditional forms of interaction.

The festival program features musical performances, theatrical performances, master classes, traditional practices and other events. The key events include a performance by the Rasskaz (Story) men's ensemble, performing folk songs and instrumental music from different regions of Russia, a concert by Pritop Tritona, a performance by the Panov Theater, as well as a traditional meal and an evening party.

Professional performers, craftsmen, researchers will participate in the festival. Visitors will be invited to watch concerts and theater programs, and to take part in the events, to get acquainted with traditional forms of creativity and to spend time in the atmosphere of an old manor.

The festival is organized by the Pomoprtsy (Pomors) Regional Public Organization for the Development of Culture and Arts.