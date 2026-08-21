En+ electricity generation rises by 5.1% to 41.1 bln kWh in H1

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. En+ generated a total of 41.1 bln kWh of electricity in January-June 2026, up 5.1% from the same period a year earlier, according to the company’s report.

Generation at the group’s hydropower plants increased by 8.2% in the first six months to 31.8 bln kWh. Electricity generation at En+ hydropower plants on the Angara cascade - Irkutsk, Bratsk, and Ust-Ilimsk - rose by 5.4% to 21.5 bln kWh, supported by water reserves in Lake Baikal and the Bratsk Reservoir, as well as high water levels in the reservoirs.

En+ thermal power plants generated 9.3 bln kWh, down 3.1%. The decline was due to higher electricity generation at the Angara cascade hydropower plants.

In the first half of the year, electricity generation at the Abakan solar power plant decreased by 12.5% to 2.8 mln kWh due to fewer sunny days during the reporting period.

Heat supply increased by 7% to 15.3 mln Gcal, which the company attributed to weather conditions, as the average monthly temperature over the six-month period was 2.5 degrees Celsius lower than in the first half of 2025.

En+ is a vertically integrated aluminum and power producer. It combines power plants with 19.4 GW of installed capacity and aluminum production facilities with annual capacity of 4.2 mln metric tons through its controlling stake in Rusal. En+’s main shareholders are company founder Oleg Deripaska, who owns 44.95%, with his voting rights capped at 35%, and commodities trader Glencore with 10.55%. Treasury shares account for 21.37%, while the free float stands at 13.95%.