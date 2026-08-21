Russian stock market falls in early trading

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The Russian stock market started to decline after rising at the start of the main trading session on Friday, according to Moscow Exchange data. The yuan exchange rate also is declining.

The MOEX and RTS indices rose by 0.15% at the opening of the main trading session, to 2,124.74 and 803 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time. The yuan fell by 0.7 kopecks from the previous trading session's closing level to 12.3175 rubles at the opening of trading on the Moscow Exchange.

By 10:20 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index fell to 2,119.95 points (-0.07%), while the RTS index stood at 801.19 points (-0.07%). Meanwhile, the yuan accelerated its decline to 12.3095 rubles (-1.5 kopecks).