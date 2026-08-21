Bitcoin rises more than 10% to $76,546

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The price of bitcoin rose more than 10% in trading, according to data from the Binance platform.

As of 10:39 a.m. Moscow time, bitcoin was up 10.04% at $76,546.

By 10:58 a.m. Moscow time, the cryptocurrency had slowed its gains to $76,358 (+9.51%). At the same time, Ethereum ("ethereum," "ether," ETH) was up 5.29% at $2,370.54.

Data from the Coinglass platform show that global cryptocurrency exchanges liquidated positions held by more than 159,000 traders totaling over $1.43 bln in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin accounted for the bulk of the liquidations ($902 mln). Short positions accounted for $1.25 bln in liquidations, while long positions accounted for $183.4 mln. The largest single liquidation order over the past 24 hours was placed on the Hyperliquid cryptocurrency exchange in the BTC-USD pair and was worth $25.13 mln.

Cryptocurrency liquidation is the forced closure of a trading position by an exchange when leverage is used (a mechanism that allows a trader to control a position using funds borrowed from an exchange or broker) due to insufficient funds to maintain the trade. It occurs when losses on an open position exceed the size of the initial trade in order to protect the trader from debt and the exchange from risk.