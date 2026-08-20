Chinese video platform Bilibili enters international market

SHANGHAI, August 20. /TASS/. The Chinese video platform Bilibili previously available only in China has launched an international version of its app on the Google Play Store, the company said in a statement on X.

"We've just launched the intl app globally (currently on Android, iOS coming soon; and more countries coming soon) <…> more localization optimization and features to come," the statement said.

According to the app’s Google Play page, it was downloaded by more than 5 mln users within 12 hours of its global start.

Bilibili was launched in China in 2009. Currently, the video platform has over 115 mln active users in the country. In 2019, Bilibili partnered with the US distributor Funimation, a Sony subsidiary, to jointly license anime series for the US and Chinese markets.