New tourist trail opened in Primorsky Region

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The Octopus Trail hiking route was opened in Nakhodka under the Trails of the Far East project, press service of the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic said.

"The Octopus Trail was opened in the city of Nakhodka, the Primorsky Region," the press service said. "It is a unique 6.2-km-long walking route that connects the picturesque bays of Kozin, Otrada and Prozrachnaya. The ecology trail will be able to accommodate up to 70,000 people every year."

The route includes terrencures, ascents and descents, stairs, observation decks and decking, which makes it accessible for both trained tourists and for families with children, as well as for older people. The trail offers panoramic views of the Askold Island, Crystal Waterfall and Dragon Rock. The trail has more than 20 viewing points. Numerous information stands, signs and observation towers are installed along the entire route.

"The Far East is an amazing nature. Every Far Eastern territory can surprise a traveler, can show to tourists the unusual beauty of many places, and can introduce interesting routes," said Yury Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District. "We want as many people as possible to engage in outdoor activities. Both Far Easterners and those who are just discovering our Far East."

The Trails of the Far East project's leader Khaid Mantaev, noted that the Octopus Trail was the fifth facility commissioned under the project. "We can see how the macroregion's iconic natural sites are being transformed as they become accessible to tens of thousands of people," he said. "With every new route, be those the Primorsky Region's scenic bays or other locations in the Far Eastern Federal District, we are approaching the main goal - to make the unique nature of this macroregion accessible, safe and comfortable for every local resident or visitor."

The Trails of the Far East ongoing project has been initiated by Russia's Deputy Prime Minister and the President's Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev, with funds from the presidential Far Eastern Unified subsidy from Russia's Ministry for Development of the Far East and Arctic, with the support from the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic. Under the program, 18 tourist routes with a total length of 126.8 kilometers are being created in the Far Eastern Federal District's nine locations.