Special economic zone residents invest $485.31 mln in DPR

DONETSK, July 22. /TASS/. More than 6,200 jobs have been created in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) under the special economic zone (SEZ) since 2023, while resident companies have invested 38 bln rubles ($485.31 mln), DPR Deputy Prime Minister Kirill Makarov told TASS.

"Today, the special economic zone is one of the key instruments for developing the economy of the Donetsk People’s Republic. We can already speak about the first tangible results of its operation. According to the Territories Development Fund, the actual volume of capital investment by SEZ residents in the republic has reached 38 bln rubles," Makarov said.

He added that more than 6,200 jobs have been created. Investment commitments have been fully fulfilled under 12 projects. The highest implementation rates have been recorded in the industrial, trade, and construction sectors.

"This shows that the special economic zone is gradually becoming not merely a mechanism for supporting businesses, but a real tool for launching new production facilities and developing the region’s economy," the deputy prime minister concluded.

The special economic zone covering the DPR, the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), and the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions was established on June 24, 2023. It provides a special framework for business and other economic activities, including tax and customs incentives, subsidies to compensate interest on loans, special land use and urban planning regulations, and other support measures.

The SEZ is scheduled to operate until January 31, 2050, although that period may be extended or terminated earlier. According to the latest data, 186 companies have joined the SEZ in the DPR.