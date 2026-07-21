Russia jumps back into top five global beer producers, overtaking Germany — report

BERLIN, July 21. /TASS/. Russia supplanted Germany as the fifth-highest beer-producing nation in 2025, according to an annual report by the Bavarian-based BarthHaas company, reviewed by TASS.

According to the data, Russia produced 90,098,000 hectoliters of beer in 2025, securing fifth place globally ahead of Germany and trailing only China, the United States, Brazil, and Mexico.

However, Russia's output saw a slight year-on-year decline from the 90,830,000 hectoliters brewed in 2024.

Germany ranked sixth in the global standings, right behind Russia, with an output of 79,238,000 hectoliters last year. German beer production suffered the sharpest contraction in Europe, plunging by 4.7 million hectoliters compared to 2024 (83,925,000 hl). Germany accounted for 4.2% of the total global beer output.

Overall, global beer production is on the decline. Last year, worldwide output fell 0.7% to 189.6 billion liters. This figure includes non-alcoholic beer, which has recently seen a surge in popularity across several regions.

The most acute drop was recorded in Australia and Oceania, where production fell 2.4%, though the region accounts for a mere fraction of global volume at 1.8 billion liters. In Europe, output shrank 1.6% to 51 billion liters, driven primarily by downturns in Germany and Poland. Asia’s production volumes dipped 1.2% to 59 billion liters; nevertheless, China remains by far the world's leading brewer, accounting for more than one-sixth of global output. North America also registered a noticeable decline of 1.9% to 34 billion liters.

BarthHaas does not anticipate a recovery in the beer market this year. "We forecast generally stable volumes, with a slight downward trend," Thomas Reiser, Managing Director of BarthHaas, emphasized. According to him, growth in Africa, Asia, and Central and South America will likely be fully offset by the decline in Europe and North America. As a result, conditions in the hops market are expected to remain tight.