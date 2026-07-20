Rostec discussing consolidation of aviation assets into single holding company

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The possibility of consolidating aviation assets into a single holding company is being discussed by Russia’s state corporation Rostec, though it is premature to speak about its structure, Rostec told TASS.

The Kommersant newspaper wrote earlier that Rostec planned to consolidate its civil aviation assets. The holding company could include National Air Ambulance Service, the airline Red Wings, the cargo carrier SkyGates, and the leasing company Avia Capital Services, according to the publication.

"The consolidation of assets into a single holding company is being discussed at the corporate level. The parent structure and leadership of the new entity will be determined by a decision of the corporation’s management board following the approval of the strategy. It is far too early to discuss the specific parameters of the holding company’s structure at this stage," Rostec said.

The goal of the merger is to streamline the management of Rostec’s air transport and operational assets. Moreover, Rostec plans to establish a centralized system for the after-sales service and repair of aircraft and helicopters, as well as for personnel training in the fields of commercial passenger, cargo, and air ambulance aviation, the state corporation noted.