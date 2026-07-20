Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on Monday as the MOEX and RTS indices fell by 2.11% to 1,917.2 and 770.37 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 1.6 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.586 rubles.

As of 10:40 a.m. Moscow time (07:40 a.m. GMT), the indices were down by 1.11% at 1,936.66 and 778.19 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was up by 1.95 kopecks at 11.5895 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker lost 0.66% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 1,945.58 points.