Russian coal exports rise by 18% in June

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russian coal exports increased by 18% year-on-year in June, reaching 20.6 mln metric tons, Vedomosti reported, citing a review by the Center for Price Indices (CPI).

Compared with May, exports rose by 5%. In January-June 2026, Russian coal exports increased by 6% year-on-year to 105.3 mln metric tons.

According to the CPI review, the increase in June exports was driven primarily by higher shipments to India and strong demand from Southeast Asian countries.

Coal exports to India rose by 48% year-on-year in June to 3.5 mln metric tons, the newspaper reported. Shipments to the category of other countries increased 1.7-fold to 9.6 mln metric tons. The CPI told the newspaper that the increase in purchases within this group was mainly attributable to countries in Southeast Asia. In particular, exports to Vietnam increased 2.6-fold to 1.3 mln metric tons.

Russian coal producers also increased shipments to South Korea by 1% to 2.1 mln metric tons, while exports to Taiwan rose 2.6-fold to 516,800 metric tons. At the same time, exports to China (excluding Taiwan) declined by 8% in June to 7.6 mln metric tons. Shipments to Turkey fell by 6% to 1.9 mln metric tons, while exports to Japan dropped 2.6-fold to 64,000 metric tons.