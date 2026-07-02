Bank of Russia ready to use all mechanisms in Euroclear case

ST. PETERSBURG, July 2. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia is ready to use all the mechanisms and opportunities to stand for legitimate interests in the Euroclear matter, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said at a briefing during the Financial Congress.

"I want to say we do not disclose the tactics of our action in this regard. The only thing I can acknowledge is that we are ready use all the opportunities, all the mechanisms, and all the rights to stand out for our legitimate interests," she said.

Euroclear earlier filed a lawsuit in Belgium against the Central Bank of Russia in an attempt to block the enforcement of an 18.2 trillion ruble ($231.5 billion) Moscow Arbitration court ruling over frozen assets, the Echo news outlet reported.

The Bank of Russia is aware of the lawsuit, the regulator's press service told TASS.