EC allocates €3.9 bln to Kiev for drones instead of promised €5.9 bln

BRUSSELS, June 30. /TASS/. The European Commission announced allocation of €3,9 bln to Kiev for drones procurement.

"Today, we are providing a first €3.9 billion for advanced drone technology to strengthen Ukraine's defense. More will follow," President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen wrote on her page in X.

The European Commission promised earlier to disburse €5.9 bln to Ukraine for drones by the end of June.

Kiev should sent contracts with European suppliers of drones and components for remittance of the whole amount, a Commission spokesperson said at a briefing in Brussels earlier.