ENERGODAR /Zaporozhye Region/, June 9. /TASS/. If necessary, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is ready to share its experience in combat operations with any nuclear power plant in the world, including the Iranian Bushehr station, Director Yury Chernichuk said in an interview with TASS.

"Of course, we are ready to share all the knowledge we have, some methods and techniques that we have developed over this time to ensure the safety of the station. If this need arises at Bushehr, or, God forbid, in some other place, then, of course, we will do it. We will be able to send specialists, and we will be able to provide some consultations if necessary," Chernichuk said.

On June 8, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi called attacks on nuclear power plants a taboo, regardless of where they are located, be it Bushehr, Barakah, Kursk or Zaporozhye stations. On May 19, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said that the Bushehr nuclear power plant, which is under construction and operating with Russia's direct participation, had been subjected to direct attacks several times in recent months. On May 17, the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in the UAE said that a fire broke out after unmanned aerial vehicles hit a generator near the Barakah plant.