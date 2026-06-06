{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Sechin calls US oil companies main beneficiaries of Hormuz crisis

US hydrocarbon exports are breaking all records, Executive Secretary of the presidential commission on fuel and energy sector development strategy and environmental security and Rosneft CEO said

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. US oil companies have become the main beneficiaries of the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, Executive Secretary of the presidential commission on fuel and energy sector development strategy and environmental security and Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said.

"The main beneficiaries, undoubtedly, have been American companies, which gained non-competitive advantages and the opportunity to organize supplies at high prices. US hydrocarbon exports are breaking all records," Sechin said while speaking at SPIEF.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.

Tags
United States
Russia could have earned over $400 bln from rise in gold prices — Sechin
The share of gold in the Bank of Russia’s reserves has been growing at an accelerated pace: over the past four years, it increased from 21% to 45%, Executive Secretary of the presidential commission on fuel and energy sector development strategy and environmental security and Rosneft CEO said
Read more
Russian forces take control of Shevchenko in Kharkov Region
At the same time, the Ukrainian armed forces lost about 1,275 service members over the past day as a result of actions by Russian force groupings in the special military operation zone
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat Zakharova wishes Andreeva luck in French Open final
The Russian tennis star Mirra Andreeva will play in the final against World No. 114 Maja Chwalinska from Poland
Read more
Kiev troops shell DPR nine times in past day, two wounded
Three civilian infrastructure sites were damaged
Read more
Plane with Russian servicemen returning from captivity lands in Moscow Region
185 Russian servicemen were returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime
Read more
US military aircraft struck by Iran makes it to Kuwait — TV
Iran also fired at two US UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters conducting a search and rescue operation
Read more
Another strike hits area near Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran
One of the facility’s security guards was killed, Iran’s AEOI said
Read more
EU aid to Ukraine frozen — Borrell
The ex-chief of EU diplomacy said the situation is similar with the approval of new sanctions against Russia
Read more
Armenia’s election authority rejects request to bar major opposition party from polls
The decision was made during an emergency meeting of the commission
Read more
US delivers strike on Iranian radars — CENTCOM
The US military also confirmed that it had downed four Iranian drones launched towards the Strait of Hormuz
Read more
Artificial intelligence to affect 40% of global employment — Russian Deputy PM
Tatyana Golikova stressed that the effect would depend on adaptation institutions
Read more
Russia exchanges technologies with partners — Putin
Cooperation between Moscow and Beijing in this sphere is "mutually beneficial and absolutely equal" by nature, the Russian President stressed
Read more
Bank of Russia purchases yuan worth $16 mln with settlements on June 4
The Bank of Russia carries out purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange in the yuan-ruble instrument
Read more
Witkoff, Kushner visit US nuclear lab as part of talks with Iran — Axios
According to the portal, it is a sign that the negotiations are in a very serious phase
Read more
Moscow's air defense perimeter system missed less than 0.001% of drones
Sergey Sobyanin emphasized that currently the attacks do not affect the operation of city services, and their consequences are eliminated in the shortest possible time
Read more
Russian presidential envoy says multifaceted Russia-US dialogue continues
Kirill Dmitriev said this dialogue is not limited to just conversations with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner
Read more
Russia ready to supply Su-57 fighter jets to India — Putin
The President recalled that India traditionally purchased Russian aircraft and helicopters
Read more
'Response' to Zelensky’s letter, economic growth under sanctions: Putin’s SPIEF statements
Vladimir Putin noted that the West’s short-sighted sanctions policy is working in Russia’s favor
Read more
At least five more drones destroyed while approaching Moscow — mayor
First responders are working in areas where fragments fell
Read more
Sanctions help Russia develop its own competencies — Putin
Together with partners from other countries, Russia will achieve positive results, the head of state stressed
Read more
Russian air defenses shoot down 911 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over past day
Russian air defense systems also shot down 13 guided aerial bombs, four HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system projectiles manufactured in the United States
Read more
Witkoff and Kushner aware of Bering Strait tunnel project — Dmitriev
The Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO also emphasized that new solutions would reduce the project's overall financial burden
Read more
Russia to continue building nuclear facilities in Iran once situation calms down — Putin
The Russian leader stressed that Moscow was ready to provide Tehran everything necessary, including enriched uranium for nuclear power generation
Read more
Tanzania intends to continue mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia — president
The countries will celebrate the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in December, Samia Suluhu Hassan noted
Read more
US troop buildup near Iran not sign of any new decisions — White House
The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28
Read more
Damage from drone attacks not affecting long-term business plans
When investors make investment decisions, they assess the totality of risks, the Russian President said
Read more
UK continues buying Russian oil through petroleum products from Asia — Novak
Russian Deputy Prime Minister stressed that after sanctions were introduced, Russia redirected supplies to friendly countries — China, India, and Africa — and is not experiencing problems with sales
Read more
US fighter jet downed over Iran likely conducted strikes on ground targets — media
According to CBS News national security analyst Aaron MacLean, the pilots of the downed fighter had sidearms
Read more
EU preparing for possible energy supply crisis due to conflict in Iran — Spanish newspaper
The EC assures that there is currently no risk to supplies, though markets are feeling the impact of rising Brent crude oil prices, which has led to higher gas and oil prices in Europe
Read more
Russia to seek to de-nazify Ukraine — Putin
According to the Russian leader, Moscow is counting on the international community's support on this matter
Read more
Su-57 fighter jet can be used as UAV command center — Rostec
The Su-57 is currently the only fifth-generation fighter in the world that has proven its effectiveness in all combat scenarios
Read more
Russian diplomat doubts competence of some EU leaders
According to Maria Zakharova, statements that are coming from the European Union are simply unsound
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 3,045 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 14 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Putin receives Zelensky's open letter, US inconsistencies on Ukraine: Kremlin new remarks
Dmitry Peskov said the Russian president was also "informed about the different reactions of world leaders"
Read more
Trump’s meeting with Iranian supreme leader now impossible — Khamenei’s adviser
According to Mohsen Rezaee, US President Donald Trump has brought the negotiations to a standstill
Read more
Russian army takes control of about 210 square kilometers of territory in May — expert
According to Boris Rozhin, the Russian army made significant advances near Belitskoye and Konstantinovka in the past month
Read more
Russian dependence on oil and gas revenues declined significantly — Putin
While the oil and gas component of the Russian GDP was above 40% before, the indicator is about 23% at present, the head of state noted
Read more
Russia’s advance, Oreshnik missile use in Ukraine: Putin’s statements to news agencies
According to the head of state, Russian troops are advancing along the entire line of contact, while the Ukrainian armed forces are catastrophically short of personnel
Read more
US led over 100 vessels via Strait of Hormuz in May — NYT
Passage through this waterway remains dangerous for ships against the backdrop of stalled US-Iranian reconciliation talks, the newspaper said
Read more
Anti-democratic scenario in Armenia to put legitimacy of polls into question — ministry
According to Maria Zakharova, relevant international organizations will not be able to "hush up this outrageous infringement on legal norms and interests of the whole nation"
Read more
Further phases of BRICS expansion will follow, says South African president
It is noted that the membership will take effect from January 1, 2024
Read more
Upper house speaker slams US-Israeli operation against Iran as geopolitical mistake
Valentina Matviyenko emphasized that this intervention has destabilized the Middle East, triggering an energy crisis, yet it ultimately changes nothing
Read more
US still sticks to Biden’s approach to Ukraine — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov emphasized that Washington has been supporting Kiev "from the very start of the conflict," and latest remarks only confirm that "Joseph Biden’s policy continues"
Read more
Kremlin aide describes Zelensky’s letter as ‘a few rude pages’
Yury Ushakov reiterated that Russia’s position remains unchanged
Read more
Pezeshkian asks global community to judge which side, Iran or US, actually favors dialogue
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian invited the world to judge which side engages in terrorism
Read more
Pakistan ready to offer platform for Iran-US talks — ambassador
Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi opined that Pakistan as a host country is acceptable to both Iran as well as the United States
Read more
Major global transformation and Western trade losses: Putin’s SPIEF address
According to the Russian president, sanctions and the West’s theft of Russia’s international reserves "have irreversibly affected the positions of global currencies — the dollar and the euro"
Read more
No message to Trump handed over via US delegation’s head — Kremlin aide
The US delegation at the current SPIEF is headed by Rodney Mims Cook, chairman of the Commission on Fine Arts
Read more
Oreshnik missile system used in special military op to confirm its accuracy — expert
"This analysis was necessary for developing a more targeted strike policy against the enemy, including the destruction of critical military and government control facilities, as well as infrastructure in urban Ukraine," Igor Korotchenko said
Read more
Zelensky’s invitation to visit Moscow still stands — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the Russian President never said that invitation for talks was revoked
Read more
EU countries almost unanimously support idea not to grant asylum to Ukrainian men
The final decision has not been made and the project is currently being discussed
Read more
Ukrainian forces dismantle Chernobyl infrastructure to build defenses near Kiev — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, after Russian forces seized certain enemy positions in the special military operation zone, dosimeters showed a significant increase in radiation levels
Read more
Iran demands US unfreeze its $24-billion funds as condition for making deal — adviser
According to the military adviser to the Iranian supreme leader Mohsen Rezaee, Tehran views the release of Iranian frozen assets as a trust-building measure between the sides
Read more
IN BRIEF: Attack on Russian regions, damaged homes in Sevastopol, strikes on cargo ships
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported the death of five of its citizens who were on board two vessels targeted by UAVs in the Sea of Azov
Read more
‘It takes two to tango,’ but US does not want it yet — Peskov on relations with US
The Kremlin representative pointed out that the United States still links everything to the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis
Read more
Israel hits over 650 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in past week — IDF
More than 125 Hezbollah radicals have been killed in the attacks on southern Lebanon
Read more
NASA astronauts return to orbital outpost after preventive evacuation over air leak
Nothing endangers the crew’s safety
Read more
Russia assured that shelling near Bushehr NPP was accidental — Putin
The Russian leader emphasized that he had spoken with the Israeli side about that incident on multiple occasions
Read more
Israeli army storms Palestinian town of Tubas in West Bank
Earlier, the IDF press service reported the completion of a 60-hour raid in the city of Jenin
Read more
Language of ultimatums won’t work with Russia, senior diplomat reminds Europe
"If the Europeans are seeking dialogue, they always know where to turn," Mikhail Galuzin said
Read more
Over 500 civilians killed in Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk Region — governor
Alexander Khinshtein said this is the gravest and most tragic consequence of what happened in the region
Read more
Iran severely damaged US air ops center in Qatar — magazine
According to the magazine, proximity to Iran and overall vulnerability of the facility have raised questions of whether it should be rebuilt
Read more
One of oil companies proposes to energy ministry to direct 30% of production to processing
The ministry’s press service has said that it supports proposals aimed at increasing the efficiency of the domestic fuel market
Read more
US takes down Iranian missiles launched towards Kuwait and Bahrain — CENTCOM
There are currently no reports of harm to U.S. personnel, the US Central Command said
Read more
Russia to test aerostats for delivering drones, aerial bombs to special military op zone
The company clarified that free-flying aerostats have the greatest potential for military use
Read more
Russia may respond to attacks on its territorial integrity with nukes — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov said the hypothetical extreme situations were outlined in detail in Russia’s military doctrine and the fundamentals of Russia’s state policy on nuclear deterrence
Read more
Bid to steal limelight, unserious propaganda ploy: reaction to Zelensky’s letter to Putin
Zelensky’s open letter raises doubts about the sincerity of his intentions, Swiss journalist Guy Mettan said
Read more
Non-public contacts with Ukraine take place from time to time Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov also said that he can't tell the names of officials who may possibly be maintaining these non-public contacts
Read more
Kremlin aide says in contact with Witkoff, Kushner, their visit being worked out
Yury Ushakov made no additional comments on these contacts
Read more
Georgia plans meeting with Russia’s representative this week
The meeting will take place in a European country
Read more
German chancellor says Europe ready for talks with Russia on Ukraine
Friedrich Merz claimed that resolving the conflict in Ukraine is "in Europe’s legitimate interests"
Read more
Iran to attack other US bases if conflict is resumed — supreme leader’s adviser
Mohsen Rezaee stressed that if the United States resumes hostilities, Iran will "drag the war" beyond the Persian Gulf
Read more
Trump says US will soon end conflict with Iran, either on paper or 'the very tough way'
The US leader said that it's going to be very strong, one way or the other
Read more
Pakistan remains in touch with Russia on Iran — ambassador
Faisal Niaz Tirmizi also noted that Pakistani permanent representative in New York is constantly in touch with his counterpart in the Security Council
Read more
Iran calls on Saudi Arabia to ‘eject’ US troops from region
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed that Iran respects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and considers it a brotherly nation
Read more
Russia continues uranium supplies to US market — Putin
Russia is among the top three uranium suppliers to the United States, the Russian leader stressed
Read more
Iran to hit more targets if US attacks Kharg Island — ambassador
Tehran’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Amir Hossein Hosseini also expressed hope that the conflict would be resolved diplomatically
Read more
Tourist flow between Russia, China to reach around 6 mln trips by end of 2027 — deputy PM
Dmitry Chernyshenko emphasized that the flow of Russian tourists to China increased by 60% in Q1 2026
Read more
Trump thinks US is not protracting conflict with Iran
Donald Trump said that he is "moving very fast"
Read more
Russia increases energy supplies to Indian market — Putin
The Russian leader emphasized that the sides exchanged and would continue exchanging technology solutions
Read more
US-Israeli strike on humanitarian aid aircraft in western Iran reported
The Civil Aviation Organization of the Islamic Republic called on all international bodies to take appropriate measures in response to this incident
Read more
Trump may visit China to attend APEC summit in November — secretariat
Executive Director of the APEC Secretariat Eduardo Pedrosa added that the US leader visited the summit in South Korea last year
Read more
Iran divides countries into three categories based on use of Strait of Hormuz — TV
According to the TV channel, all states are divided into three categories — "hostile," "neutral," and "friendly"
Read more
Kremlin closely following developments after US airstrikes in Syria
Earlier on February 26, the US carried out airstrikes near the Syrian-Iraqi border
Read more
NATO discusses €70 bln financial aid package for Ukraine — Politico
Of total amount, only €40 bln would constitute new funding commitments
Read more
General HQ of Iranian army warns of potentially larger strikes on Tel Aviv
The Iranian military also advised "host countries of US military bases to force the Americans to leave their territory, if they want to avoid damage"
Read more
NATO forces intercept missile presumably launched from Iran — Turkish Defense Ministry
According to the ministry, "all necessary measures are being taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat directed at Turkey's territory and airspace"
Read more
Russia has no objection to Ukraine’s European integration, Putin says
The Russian president added that Moscow opposes the transformation of the EU into a military bloc
Read more
Russia’s hand-launched Sokol-I UAV interceptor destroys Leleka, Hornet drones
The Russian Defense Ministry noted that the Sokol-I drone can be hand-launched in a matter of seconds, without the use of additional equipment
Read more
Attempt to weaponize dollar in political struggle was mistake — Putin
The Russian leader believes that many in the United States understand it now
Read more
Iran urges IAEA to show zero tolerance to attacks on nuclear sites
Iran’s delegation to international organizations in Vienna pointed out that international norms must also be established to absolutely prohibit attacks or threats against safeguarded nuclear installations
Read more
Tanker with Iranian oil change course, heading to China — PTI
The change in the destination of Pin Shun appears to be payment-related, Sumit Ritolia, Lead Research Analyst at Kpler, noted
Read more
Israel, US attack amusement park in central Iran
No information on casualties or damage has been reported yet
Read more
Agreements worth $90.43 bln signed at SPIEF 2026
More than 24,500 people took part in the forum in 2026, Russian presidential adviser and Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov said
Read more
Putin says sees no point in meeting with Zelensky so far
When asked to comment on Zelensky’s recent letter, the Russian leader addressed not the "authors of the epistolary genre," but to Russian soldiers on the frontline
Read more
Russian hydrocarbon competencies growing — Putin
Russia proactively cooperated in this sphere with foreign companies earlier, primarily with the US partners, the president said
Read more
Trump brings uncertainty to numbers of US troops in Europe — AP
At the same time, the Donald Trump administration claims that the reduction of US military presence in Europe was planned beforehand and was coordinated with the allies
Read more
US president threatens strikes on Iran’s energy, civilian infrastructure
Donald Trump called on Iranian leaders to open the Strait of Hormuz, claiming that otherwise the country "will be living in hell
Read more
Trump says Iran has 48 hours to make deal or open strait
Time is running out: 48 hours remain before all hell rains down on them, US President said
Read more
Tanzania interested in establishing joint fertilizer production with Russia
The country places special emphasis on the agricultural sector and food security, Samia Suluhu Hassan noted
Read more
Persian Gulf countries running out of interceptor missiles - Bloomberg
Iran has fired almost 1,200 ballistic missiles and 4,000 Shahed drones at the Gulf states since the start of the war
Read more